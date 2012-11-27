By Emi Emoto and Tim Kelly
TOKYO Nov 28 Sony Corp (6758.T) has been
approached by at least three investment banks offering to sell
its battery business as the struggling Japanese group looks to
offload non-core assets and focus on reviving its consumer
electronics business, banking sources said.
Selling the unit, which employs 2,700 people and had sales
last year of $1.74 billion, would help Sony cut costs and
generate cash as it restructures its operations, three people
involved in the preliminary discussions told Reuters.
The company, a byword for innovative gadgetry in the 1970s
and 80s, has been battered by weak demand for its TVs in a
fiercely competitive market. The TV business has racked up huge
losses; Sony's market value has slumped to below $10 billion and
ratings agency Fitch last week downgraded the company's debt to
"junk" status - a move likely to push up borrowing costs and
make asset sales more attractive.
CEO Kazuo Hirai has pledged to rebuild Sony around gaming,
digital imaging and mobile devices, while nurturing new
businesses such as medical devices. He is axing 10,000 jobs,
closing facilities and selling assets. Any disposals would be
part of a broader "garage sale" by Japan's leading electronics
groups that are hurting in weak markets and tight financing.
Potential buyers for Sony Energy Devices Corp - founded in
1975 as Sony-Eveready, a joint venture with Union Carbide Corp
[DOWUNB.UL] - could include Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry
(2317.TW) and BYD Co Ltd (1211.HK) (002594.SZ), a Chinese
carmaker backed by billionaire investor Warren Buffett, said one
of the sources. Hon Hai is also in negotiations to become rival
TV maker Sharp Corp's (6753.T) biggest shareholder.
FOREIGN INTEREST
Despite a strong yen JPY=, interest is likely to come
mainly from potential foreign buyers, said the sources, who did
not want to be named as the talks are private.
Selling the business overseas may not go down well with a
Japanese government that in the past has kept technology at home
by promoting alliances between local producers. Panasonic Corp
(6752.T), NEC Corp (6701.T) and Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) also make
lithium-ion batteries, though the firms' fabrication technology
differs.
Sony declined to comment on the possible sale of the
business, which makes lithium-ion batteries used in smartphones,
tablets and PCs. "At our corporate strategy announcement in
April, (Hirai) said we would explore possible alliances in
E-vehicle batteries and battery storage," said spokesman George
Boyd.
As with TVs, Sony has struggled to compete against South
Korean rivals in a battery business that is worth $18 billion a
year. The small cells that power mobile devices now account for
around 60 percent of the market, ahead of those used in cars and
electrical tools, according to research company IHS iSuppli.
While lithium-ion battery demand has steadily expanded with
the boom in mobile consumer electronics, severe price
competition has resulted in razor thin margins that favour
large-scale manufacturers with weak local currencies.
"The battery business is a prime example of the company’s
loss-making and unwanted assets. It doesn't make sense for them
to keep it," said one of the banking sources.
FALLING MARKET SHARE
As Hirai doubles down on Sony's strength in consumer
electronics, the company has sold a chemicals company, with
2,900 workers, and may also let go its U.S. headquarters
building in New York go. At the same time, it has spent close to
$2 billion on a U.S. game clouding company and a stake in
medical equipment maker Olympus Corp (7733.T).
Sony produced 74 million lithium-ion battery cells in
July-September - almost 40 percent fewer than in the first
quarter of 2008, when its output topped Samsung SDI Co Ltd's
(006400.KS) 110 million and LG Chem Ltd's (051910.KS) 54
million, according to Techno System Research in Tokyo. Sony's
market share is now 7 percent, dwarfed by Samsung SDI's 27
percent, Panasonic's 21 percent and LG Chem's 17 percent.
Sony's battery unit, which also makes button batteries for
watches and smaller appliances and optical devices, has three
factories in Japan and two overseas assembly plants in China and
Singapore. It has yet to enter the more lucrative business for
automotive batteries.
In its most recent filing, Sony valued the battery unit's
fixed assets, including production sites and machinery, at 52
billion yen ($633 million). Under Sony's accounting rules, asset
sales are typically booked as operating profit.
The cost to protect $10 million of Sony debt debt against
default for five years has edged higher this week to almost
$400,000 SONY5YJPAC=MP. The CDS spreads had tumbled earlier
this month - from above 480 basis points - after Sony said it
would raise 150 billion yen ($1.9 billion) through a sale of
convertible bonds.
($1 = 82.1200 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Reiji Murai; Editing by Ian Geoghegan)
