* India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at
7.74 percent in anticipation of cash infusion through open
market operations by the central bank given the persistent
liquidity stress in the banking system.
* Repo borrowings from the central bank have remained above the
1 trillion rupee mark for the tenth session.
* The benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.17
percent.
* Traders are keeping a close watch on the fiscal decisions by
the government for cues. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram
addressing the media at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi
at 4:15 p.m.
* "Passing of major fiscal decisions would drag down the curve
by 2-3 bps. Further OMOs if announced are expected to see an
additional drag down to the extent of 4-6 bps," said Shakti
Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at A K Capital.
(archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters
Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)