* India's short-end 1-year OIS rate down 2 bps at 7.74 percent in anticipation of cash infusion through open market operations by the central bank given the persistent liquidity stress in the banking system. * Repo borrowings from the central bank have remained above the 1 trillion rupee mark for the tenth session. * The benchmark 5-year OIS rate unchanged at 7.17 percent. * Traders are keeping a close watch on the fiscal decisions by the government for cues. Finance Minister P. Chidambaram addressing the media at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi at 4:15 p.m. * "Passing of major fiscal decisions would drag down the curve by 2-3 bps. Further OMOs if announced are expected to see an additional drag down to the extent of 4-6 bps," said Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income strategist at A K Capital.