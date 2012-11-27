* India's overnight cash rates closed unchanged at 8.00/8.10 percent with banks borrowing from the central bank's repo window also seeing some slight easing. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window fell to 1.06 trillion rupees from 1.11 trillion rupees on Monday but remained above the 1 trillion rupee mark for the tenth straight session. * The Reserve Bank of India will take measures to address liquidity deficit if the shortage persists, said H.R. Khan, the central bank's deputy governor. He added the central bank can also go for open market purchases of bonds if needed. * Traders expect rates to be capped around 8.10 percent in the near term and will be watchful of any central bank intervention in the forex market which can tighten liquidity further. The RBI was suspected to have intervened in the market on Friday. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 144.28 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while that in the CBLO market stand at 487.83 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.99 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)