* India's overnight cash rates closed unchanged at
8.00/8.10 percent with banks borrowing from the central bank's
repo window also seeing some slight easing.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window fell to 1.06 trillion
rupees from 1.11 trillion rupees on Monday but remained above
the 1 trillion rupee mark for the tenth straight session.
* The Reserve Bank of India will take measures to address
liquidity deficit if the shortage persists, said H.R. Khan, the
central bank's deputy governor. He added the central bank can
also go for open market purchases of bonds if needed.
* Traders expect rates to be capped around 8.10 percent in the
near term and will be watchful of any central bank intervention
in the forex market which can tighten liquidity further. The RBI
was suspected to have intervened in the market on Friday.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 144.28 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while that in
the CBLO market stand at 487.83 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.99 percent.
