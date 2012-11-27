November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro
Maturity Date December 3, 2013
Coupon 0.125 pct
Issue price 99.905
Reoffer price 99.905
Yield 0.22 pct
Payment Date December 4, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Natixis
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
ISIN EU000A1G0A32
