November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower European Financial Stability Facility

(EFSF)

Issue Amount 7.0 billion euro

Maturity Date December 3, 2013

Coupon 0.125 pct

Issue price 99.905

Reoffer price 99.905

Yield 0.22 pct

Payment Date December 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN EU000A1G0A32

