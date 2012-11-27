November 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower IPIC GMTN Limited

Tranche 1

Issue Amount $750 million

Maturity Date November 30, 2015

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.762

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 200-1

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 800 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2018

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.583

Spread 145 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 100-1

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date May 30, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.021

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Denoms (K) 100-1

Common terms

Payment Date November 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, NBAD, Natixis, RBS & Unicredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing London

Governing Law English

