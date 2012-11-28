Nov 28Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 18
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 31
Total Vessles 58
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) MV TRIDENT EVERETT Steam Coal 23/11 ---- ---- nil 6,400 nil 44,300
2) FC B.EXPRESS B.S.S C. Coal ---- ---- ---- nil nil nil
3) MV SAFE VOYAGER LIBRA Iron Ore CLO 07/11 ---- ---- 29,700 nil nil 38,447
4) MV HANJIN HANJIN Containers 27/11 ---- ---- nil 10,024 nil 5,740
5) Lpg.C/MAHARSHI ATLANTIC L.P.Gas 15/11 ---- ---- nil 3,900 nil 9,622
6) MV AMMAR IOS UREA 23/11 ---- ---- nil 6,600 nil 7,856
7) MV HIZIR G INTEGRAL Amm.Nitrate 13/10 ---- ---- nil 5,250 nil 12,406
8) MV DUBAI BENLINE UREA 24/11 ---- ---- nil 7,960 nil 18,235
9) MV THRUSH B.S.S Steam Coal 21/11 ---- ---- nil 8,200 nil 29,399
10) MV OCEAN B.S.S Steam Coal 15/11 ---- ---- nil 8,100 nil 4,540
11) MV NAZISH GPRSPL Timber Logs 26/11 ---- ---- nil 1,255 nil 345
12) MV ARCHIMEDES SEATRANS Coking Coal 17/11 ---- ---- nil 13,000 nil 19,260
13) MV APJ AKHIL SEAPOL Thermal Coal 27/11 ---- ---- 14,300 nil nil 30,441
14) MV MEDONNA-III ESSKAY Steam Coal 20/11 ---- ---- nil 9,020 nil 24,909
15) MV VINASHIP ESSKAY Steel Cargo 20/11 ---- ---- 3,573 nil nil 5,992
16) MV ELINI G MONSHIP Al. Powder 22/11 ---- ---- 16,900 nil nil 8,000
17) MT SAMPURNA ATLANTIC MS & HSD 23/11 ---- ---- 12,200 nil nil 7,800
18) MT AL SHAFFIAH GAC Styr.& Meth. 26/11 ---- ---- nil 7,600 nil 3,087
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 ---
2) Fritizin Inchape LPG nil 45,000 nil 11/11 ---
3) Dubai Galatic KR&Sons I.Ore 44,900 nil nil 24/11 ---
4) Asphat Alliance AtlantIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
5) Chandi Prasad Essar i.oRe 97,000 nil nil 25/11 ---
6) IBIS Bulker Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 25/11 ---
7) Maharishi Atlatnic LPG nil 28,000 nil 25/11 ---
8) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 4,700 nil 27/11 ---
9) Grace AtlaNTIC C.Soda nil 15,445 nil 27/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Dai Duong Bothra Maize 9,800 nil nil 28/11
2) Tamil Kamaraj Seaport T.COal 40,000 nil nil 28/11
3) Timos Stravos Seatrans R.Phosphate nil 23,000 nil 28/11
4) Arion SB EverSUN Gypsum nil 41,050 nil 28/11
5) Clipper Macau GFSA Gen.Cargo nil 27 nil 28/11
6) Maersk Dalton Maersk cont nil nil 400/100 28/11
7) Jag Prakash Sravan HFHSD nil 12,000 nil 28/11
8) Jag Parwar AtlantIC HSD nil 12,500 nil 28/11
9) Phu Tai IOS S.bean meal 5,500 nil nil 29/11
10) Baltic Breeze GAC Maize 27,500 nil nil 29/11
11) Gas Line AtlantIC L.Ammonia nil 5,500 nil 29/11
12) Wood Star Eversun S. Coal nil 55,000 nil 29/11
13) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/11
14) Eleni Atlatnic Crude Oil nil 121,655 nil 29/11
15) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 300 30/11
16) Avra Esskay SS S. Coal nil 52,000 nil 30/11
17) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 30/11
18) Kite GAC I.ORe 32,000 nil nil 01/12
19) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 200 01/12
20) Jag Aanchal KR&Sons BS HSD nil 30,000 nil 01/12
21) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 02/12
22) Ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 02/12
23) Pacific Trust Esskay Urea nil 30,000 nil 02/12
24) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/12
25) Crystal Dream Debline Syrene nil 6,000 nil 02/12
26) Kota Kaya Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 04/12
27) Stove Trader Seahorse m.Ore nil 20,373 nil 05/12
28) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 05/12
29) Nemtas GFSA S.Coal nil 44,006 nil 06/11
30) Genco Marine Bothra Magnese Ore nil 20,000 nil 06/12
31) Transatlantic Bothra C.Coal nil 81,042 nil 10/12
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High
SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;
MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock;
CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil;
DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed
rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine
Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;
RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR:
Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon
Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES:
W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude
Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL :
C PALM OIL