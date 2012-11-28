Nov 28Port conditions of Vishakhapatnam as of Wednesday Port summary: Woking Vessels 18 Waiting Vessels 09 Expected Vessels 31 Total Vessles 58 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) MV TRIDENT EVERETT Steam Coal 23/11 ---- ---- nil 6,400 nil 44,300 2) FC B.EXPRESS B.S.S C. Coal ---- ---- ---- nil nil nil 3) MV SAFE VOYAGER LIBRA Iron Ore CLO 07/11 ---- ---- 29,700 nil nil 38,447 4) MV HANJIN HANJIN Containers 27/11 ---- ---- nil 10,024 nil 5,740 5) Lpg.C/MAHARSHI ATLANTIC L.P.Gas 15/11 ---- ---- nil 3,900 nil 9,622 6) MV AMMAR IOS UREA 23/11 ---- ---- nil 6,600 nil 7,856 7) MV HIZIR G INTEGRAL Amm.Nitrate 13/10 ---- ---- nil 5,250 nil 12,406 8) MV DUBAI BENLINE UREA 24/11 ---- ---- nil 7,960 nil 18,235 9) MV THRUSH B.S.S Steam Coal 21/11 ---- ---- nil 8,200 nil 29,399 10) MV OCEAN B.S.S Steam Coal 15/11 ---- ---- nil 8,100 nil 4,540 11) MV NAZISH GPRSPL Timber Logs 26/11 ---- ---- nil 1,255 nil 345 12) MV ARCHIMEDES SEATRANS Coking Coal 17/11 ---- ---- nil 13,000 nil 19,260 13) MV APJ AKHIL SEAPOL Thermal Coal 27/11 ---- ---- 14,300 nil nil 30,441 14) MV MEDONNA-III ESSKAY Steam Coal 20/11 ---- ---- nil 9,020 nil 24,909 15) MV VINASHIP ESSKAY Steel Cargo 20/11 ---- ---- 3,573 nil nil 5,992 16) MV ELINI G MONSHIP Al. Powder 22/11 ---- ---- 16,900 nil nil 8,000 17) MT SAMPURNA ATLANTIC MS & HSD 23/11 ---- ---- 12,200 nil nil 7,800 18) MT AL SHAFFIAH GAC Styr.& Meth. 26/11 ---- ---- nil 7,600 nil 3,087 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Gina Iuliano WMSPL I.Ore 120,000 nil nil 05/06 --- 2) Fritizin Inchape LPG nil 45,000 nil 11/11 --- 3) Dubai Galatic KR&Sons I.Ore 44,900 nil nil 24/11 --- 4) Asphat Alliance AtlantIC Bitumen 5,000 nil nil 24/11 --- 5) Chandi Prasad Essar i.oRe 97,000 nil nil 25/11 --- 6) IBIS Bulker Bothra I.ORe 35,000 nil nil 25/11 --- 7) Maharishi Atlatnic LPG nil 28,000 nil 25/11 --- 8) Gati Pride Synergy T.Logs nil 4,700 nil 27/11 --- 9) Grace AtlaNTIC C.Soda nil 15,445 nil 27/11 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Dai Duong Bothra Maize 9,800 nil nil 28/11 2) Tamil Kamaraj Seaport T.COal 40,000 nil nil 28/11 3) Timos Stravos Seatrans R.Phosphate nil 23,000 nil 28/11 4) Arion SB EverSUN Gypsum nil 41,050 nil 28/11 5) Clipper Macau GFSA Gen.Cargo nil 27 nil 28/11 6) Maersk Dalton Maersk cont nil nil 400/100 28/11 7) Jag Prakash Sravan HFHSD nil 12,000 nil 28/11 8) Jag Parwar AtlantIC HSD nil 12,500 nil 28/11 9) Phu Tai IOS S.bean meal 5,500 nil nil 29/11 10) Baltic Breeze GAC Maize 27,500 nil nil 29/11 11) Gas Line AtlantIC L.Ammonia nil 5,500 nil 29/11 12) Wood Star Eversun S. Coal nil 55,000 nil 29/11 13) OEL Victory Relay CNTR nil nil 250/250 29/11 14) Eleni Atlatnic Crude Oil nil 121,655 nil 29/11 15) Ocean Probe Focus CNTR nil nil 300 30/11 16) Avra Esskay SS S. Coal nil 52,000 nil 30/11 17) Silver Fern Focus CNTR nil nil 300 30/11 18) Kite GAC I.ORe 32,000 nil nil 01/12 19) Unity Relay CNTR nil nil 200 01/12 20) Jag Aanchal KR&Sons BS HSD nil 30,000 nil 01/12 21) Kataglan Wisdom Posiedon I.ORe 75,000 nil nil 02/12 22) Ithomi BSS Mills Scale 15,000 nil nil 02/12 23) Pacific Trust Esskay Urea nil 30,000 nil 02/12 24) APL Bangkok APL CNTR nil nil 250/250 02/12 25) Crystal Dream Debline Syrene nil 6,000 nil 02/12 26) Kota Kaya Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 04/12 27) Stove Trader Seahorse m.Ore nil 20,373 nil 05/12 28) Seaways Venture Seaways CNTR nil nil 100/100 05/12 29) Nemtas GFSA S.Coal nil 44,006 nil 06/11 30) Genco Marine Bothra Magnese Ore nil 20,000 nil 06/12 31) Transatlantic Bothra C.Coal nil 81,042 nil 10/12 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High SpeedOil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black FeedStock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:CrudeSoybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL