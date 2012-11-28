(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By Olaf Storbeck

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The ambition, in 2008, was to “conquer the world”. Five years ago Swiss Life SLHN.VX, the Zurich based insurance company, splashed out 1.2 billion euros on Germany's AWD, a network of firms set up to flog retail financial products. Swiss Life paid a 30 percent premium, hoping to use it as a key to unlock lucrative markets in Eastern Europe. AWD's eccentric founder Carsten Maschmeyer, nicknamed "Maschi" by his friends as well as his foes, also spoke about opportunities in China and India.

It did not quite work out like that. Tougher regulation, the financial crisis and reputational problems hobbled AWD after the acquisition. The cultures of a Swiss insurance company – complete with 150 years of tradition - and a young, combative organisation driven by highly incentivised, self-employed agents, clashed. After the takeover, moreover, many of the most efficient salespeople left. The agent base shrank from 6,300 at the end of 2007 to 4,600 today.

Maschmeyer, who in the good old days of AWD once showed up at an internal party riding an elephant, also left. Now the brand has been ditched and the Swiss contritely acknowledge that it massively overpaid. It is writing off 478 million euros and withdrawing from Hungary and Slovakia.

While this move was long overdue, it will not end the nightmare for Swiss Life. Fundamental questions remain about how a supposedly independent financial adviser fits to a life insurer that primarily wants to sell its own products. If anything, the new brand "Swiss Life Select" ties the unit closer to the parent.

Meanwhile the salesmen work in an ever more difficult market. After a string of scandals, the German government has cracked down on the financial advice business and has significantly tightened regulation. The financial crisis has undermined trust in the financial industry, and mis-selling scandals have added to the doubts. Unsurprisingly, consumers are increasingly reluctant to buy long term financial products. Reputational and operational risk remains.

