November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower International Finance Corp (IFC)
Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date December 21, 2015
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.4375
Payment Date December 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 925 million
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0811020584
