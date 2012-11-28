November 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower AIB Mortgage Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date December 05, 2015
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.755
Spread 270 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 318bp
over the OBL
Payment Date December 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JPMorgan &
UBS Investment Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
