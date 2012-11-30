Fund managers should have seen debt crisis coming, say workers
facing huge losses on savings
By George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas
ATHENS Nov 30 In the heat of a June night,
Eleni Spanopoulou found her audience at an Athens hotel turning
ugly. Mutiny and violence hung in the air.
For hours the leader of the Greek journalists’ social
security fund had been chairing a meeting about disastrous
losses on retirement savings caused by the country’s economic
collapse. “She tried to present herself as the fund’s saviour
and asked (members) to double contributions to 6 percent of
salaries,” said one of those present that night at the Titania
hotel. Spanopoulou, 58, did not succeed.
When she rose to leave around midnight, enraged fund members
first swore, then waded in punching, kicking and tearing at her
clothes, according to witnesses. A bodyguard managed to bustle
her out of the room, but another group caught her just outside
the hotel and gave her a second beating. She spent the night in
hospital.
It was a brutal sign of the fury many Greeks feel at the way
the country’s debt crisis has dashed hopes of a comfortable old
age. Greece’s pension funds - patchily run in the first place,
say unionists and some politicians - have been savaged by
austerity and the terms of the international bailout keeping the
country afloat.
Workers and pensioners suffered losses of about 10 billion
euros ($13 billion) just in the debt restructuring of March
2012, when the value of some Greek bonds was cut in half. That
sum is equal to 4.6 percent of the country's GDP in 2011.
Many savers blame the debacle on the Bank of Greece, the
country’s central bank, which administers three-quarters of
pension funds' surplus cash. Pensioners and politicians accuse
it of failing to foresee trouble looming, or even of investing
pension fund money in government bonds that it knew to be at
high risk of a 'haircut' - having their value reduced.
A Reuters examination of previously unpublished data from
the Bank of Greece reveals the bank invested pension fund money
in 1.18 billion euros of Greek bonds after the economic crisis
began.
Prokopis Pavlopoulos, a lawmaker in the ruling coalition's
conservative New Democracy party and former interior minister,
said: “From July 2010 it was obvious that a debt restructuring
would be inevitable. While foreign banks were unloading their
Greek government bonds, no one moved to tell Greek pension funds
to do something, that a haircut was coming.”
Spanopoulou, while deploring the violence she suffered,
said: "The Bank of Greece knew about the haircut on bonds well
in advance and should have informed (our) fund.”
The losses compound the woes of Greek pensioners, many of
whom have seen their income fall; further cuts are expected as
part of the latest austerity package voted through parliament in
November.
The Bank of Greece rejects the criticism, arguing its room
for manoeuvre was limited. Around the world pension funds
routinely invest in government bonds, and the bank says the
scale of Greece’s economic meltdown was not obvious when most of
its pension fund investments were made.
"More than 90 percent of the bonds that eventually suffered
a haircut had been bought before 2009," said Mihalis
Mihalopoulos, a Bank of Greece official who invests money on
behalf of Greek pension funds.
That is not enough to assuage critics, who say the pension
fund crisis is one of the most neglected facets of the Greek
catastrophe. “At the very least ... pension funds were not
warned,” lawmaker Pavlopoulos said. “The government ... knew it
was heading for a haircut and did nothing for these people,
which I find hard to stomach."
HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS
Having grown up piecemeal over decades, the Greek pension
system is highly fragmented with about 200 official bodies
running different funds, with different costs and benefits,
covering numerous occupations.
Broadly, though, the majority of people rely on schemes with
an element of government funding as well as contributions from
employers and employees. The state also plays a pivotal role in
deciding how such funds invest, and appoints the boards on many
of them.
Under a law passed in 1997 and refined in 2007, pension
funds have to place 77 percent of any surplus cash in a pool of
“common capital” managed by the Bank of Greece. The law requires
the common capital to be invested only in Greek government bonds
or Treasury bills (T-bills). The remaining 23 percent of funds
can be invested in other assets, such as mutual funds, shares
and real estate.
The aim of the measures, officials said, was to ensure that
most of the money was safely tucked away for a steady return. In
the good times, this worked. But it was to have disastrous
consequences when the credit crunch that began in 2007 led to a
crisis in sovereign debt.
When the incoming government of 2009 revealed Greece’s
finances were far worse than previously admitted, ministers
initially dismissed the idea of reneging on some of the
country’s debts. But in some circles the prospect rapidly gained
ground, according to a former Greek representative to the
International Monetary Fund (IMF).
"The IMF ... was more open to securing the sustainability of
Greece’s debt via a writedown (than the euro zone countries),”
said Panagiotis Roumeliotis, a former economy minister and
Greece's IMF representative at the time. Foreign investors were
not slow to see the danger.
Many scrambled to sell their holdings of Greek debt, but
officials managing pension fund money at the Bank of Greece did
not. Pavlopoulos claims that while foreign investors dumped more
than 100 billion euros of Greek government bonds from 2009 to
2011, the country’s pension funds actually raised their holdings
by 9 billion euros.
The central bank disputes his figures. It says that between
January 2009 and May 2011 it invested pension fund money in
government bonds with a nominal value of only 1.18 billion
euros, after which it stopped. It also said, in a letter to
Pavlopoulos, that from the end of 2009 to the end of 2011
pension funds’ total holdings of Greek bonds fell by 2.5 billion
euros.
Despite those figures, Pavlopoulos remains dissatisfied.
“The Bank of Greece did nothing to protect the pension funds,”
he said.
Amid the wrangling over exactly who bought what when, one
thing is clear: when the financial storm struck, the pension
funds remained heavily exposed. Bank of Greece figures show that
the pension funds still held 19 billion euros of Greek bonds and
1.4 billion euros in T-bills as the country teetered on default
in early 2012.
Mihalopoulos, the central bank investment manager, said
selling the bonds would not have helped: “Had we liquidated the
bond portfolio we would have realised a loss of 8 billion euros
as prices had come down sharply.”
In the end, however, the pension funds appear to have
suffered an even bigger loss. In March, Greece completed the
largest-ever sovereign debt restructuring as part of its bailout
by the “troika” of euro zone members, IMF and European Central
Bank. In a move known as “private sector involvement” or PSI,
Greece replaced old bonds with new ones worth 53.5 percent less.
Bank of Greece figures show that by June the pension fund
assets it controlled had plummeted to 11.1 billion euros, made
up of 8.7 billion in bonds and 2.4 billion in T-bills. In the
space of three months pension funds had lost about 10 billion
euros.
Former Labour Minister George Koutroumanis told Reuters the
losses were unavoidable. “How could we have asked to protect our
own pension funds and let all the others take the blow, it could
not have worked that way," said Koutroumanis, whose former
department is in charge of the pension system. “The billions of
euros that pension funds lost because of the PSI was a
significant hit. But it has to be weighed against the need to
ensure the viability of the country in the euro and the system’s
continued funding.”
That argument does little to stem the anger of those facing
impoverishment. Before the PSI, the journalists’ pension fund
had assets at the central bank worth 115 million euros; after
the PSI they were worth 59 million euros, according to Bank of
Greece figures.
Employees at ATEbank, a state-run institution that recently
had to be rescued, are among others to have suffered. “The
(health and supplementary pension) fund of ATEbank’s employees
is collapsing ... as a result of the PSI, which cost 70 million
euros,” said Konstantinos Amoutzias, president of the bank’s
employee union. “We have asked the Bank of Greece since the
summer to provide us with data on the investment of our funds
and they haven’t answered us yet.”
A senior Bank of Greece official, who declined to be named,
said: “Any fund which has asked for data on transactions and
market prices has received it.” He added that, for reasons of
legal confidentiality, the central bank could not reveal full
details, such as the names of the banks from which it had bought
government bonds in the secondary market.
Vaso Voyatzoglou, secretary general of insurance at the bank
employees' union OTOE, said: “Eventually all pension funds will
end up suing the Bank of Greece in order to find out what
exactly happened and how they lost their money.”
THE HUMAN COST
Among individuals on the receiving end of the losses is
Constantine Siatras, 79, a retired lieutenant-general, who says
his income has fallen by 33 percent during the crisis.
"We should not have illusions that our pension fund will
recoup what it lost from the haircut on its government bond
holdings,” he said. “It’s very hard to get by as a pensioner the
way things are going.”
Yet Siatras is one of the lucky ones: he still gets about
1,700 euros a month. Most have to survive on far less. Despite
Greece’s reputation for profligacy – with reports of public
sector workers retiring early on fat pensions – the average
pension is about 850 euros a month, according to unions
representing 80 percent of pensioners.
Many pensioners have to get by on less, including Yorgos
Vagelakos, a 75-year-old former factory worker, and his wife,
who live in Keratsini, a working-class district near Athens. "We
can barely afford to buy our grandchildren anything, not even a
colourful notepad. When they ask us for one, we change the
subject and then we cry," Vagelakos said in the tiny yard of his
house.
His pension of 650 euros a month supports himself, his wife
Anna and, when possible, the family of his 42-year old-son, who
is unemployed. "Thankfully my younger son and his wife have a
job," he said.
Tax increases and high prices have hit hard. “We have
slashed everything by 50 percent. At night we keep the light off
to save on our electricity bill. We have become vegetarians from
cutting back. We can’t take it anymore,” Vagelakos said, talking
while his wife cooked cauliflower and potatoes for lunch, a meal
that would also feed the family of their elder son, who has two
children.
“Out of 650 euros, at least 170 go for medicines for me and
my wife, another 100 for electricity and 30 euros for water.
With the rest we get by as we can.” He picked up a bunch of
bananas. “We don’t eat these, we save them for our four
grandchildren.”
Faced with the plight of the retired and public anger,
officials are now promising to make good some of the pension
fund losses. The government has passed a law to enable it to
transfer some state-owned assets, such as real-estate, into a
new vehicle for the benefit of pension funds.
However, no such body has yet been established. And, as the
country’s debt crisis persists, the value of its state-owned
assets remains uncertain.
