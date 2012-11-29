* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.16 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.58 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Thursday, mirroring U.S. and European stock rises overnight, as sentiment improved after a senior U.S. lawmaker said he was "optimistic" on reaching a budget deal before the end of the year to avoid a fiscal crisis. * Foreign investors bought 10.82 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 2.08 billion rupees on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 1.65 percent. * India's parliament resumes for a fifth day after being paralysed for the first four days of the ongoing winter session and a public holiday on Wednesday. * India's government failed on Wednesday to persuade the opposition to drop its demand for a vote on a recent decision to allow foreign supermarkets to set up shop, worsening a standoff that has paralysed parliament and jeopardised economic reforms. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)