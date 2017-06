* USD/INR seen opening tad stronger versus its previous close of 55.45/46, tracking the euro weakness. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.09 percent. * The yen slipped from a one-week high hit overnight on Thursday and the euro regained some footing after comments from U.S. policy makers rekindled hopes of a deal to avert a sharp fiscal tightening. * Asian currencies are mixed compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will watch domestic share market open for direction. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.16 percent, suggesting a positive start to the local market. * The pair is seen opening around 55.50 levels and moving in a 55.40 to 55.65 range. * Traders will watch the day's parliamentary proceedings with hopes that the government will be able to transact some business. * A dealer at a foreign bank said that dollar selling was a tad exaggerated towards the end of the previous session. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)