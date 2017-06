* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 bp at 8.20 percent, as the Reserve Bank of India desisted from announcing the much-anticipated open market operation on Tuesday. * Cash deficit, as reflected by banks' borrowing from RBI's repo counter, has continued to be above 1 trillion rupees for a tenth session. t * Traders are awaiting the September-quarter gross domestic product data due to be released at 0530 GMT on Friday, with growth seen slowing to its lowest in nearly a decade for the year ending in March. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)