* USD/INR lower at 55.37/38 after rising to 55.61 in early trades. It closed at 55.45/46 on Tuesday. * Bidding by gold companies took the pair higher in early trades, but INR may trade with gains on hopes of parliament session resuming and passage of key reform bills. * A recovery in euro is also helping the rupee gains, dealers said. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)