* Shares in Cinemax India Ltd gain 5 percent after PVR Ltd said on Tuesday it was in talks with promoters of Cinemax India to buy their shares. However, no definitive agreement has been entered into. * Dealers say the market had a whiff of this announcement, resulting in a 121.6 percent rise in the stock price in November, as of Tuesday's close. * Shares in PVR also gain 2.6 percent.