BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Cinemax India Ltd gain 5 percent after PVR Ltd said on Tuesday it was in talks with promoters of Cinemax India to buy their shares. However, no definitive agreement has been entered into. * Dealers say the market had a whiff of this announcement, resulting in a 121.6 percent rise in the stock price in November, as of Tuesday's close. * Shares in PVR also gain 2.6 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.