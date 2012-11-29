* The BSE index rises 0.83 percent, crossing 19,000 points for the first time since Oct. 5, while the NSE index gains 0.77 percent. * Gains track Asian shares that hit three-week highs on Thursday as sentiment improved after a senior U.S. lawmaker said he was "optimistic" on reaching a budget deal before the end of the year to avoid a fiscal crisis. * Traders say Moody's stable outlook on India has eased potential ratings downgrade worries from S&P and Fitch in the near term. * On Thursday Goldman Sachs upgraded Indian stocks to 'overweight' from 'market-weight', citing growth recovery and inflation moderation ahead. The investment bank pegged December 2013 Nifty target at 6,600 points. * Leading the gains were mortgage lender HDFC, up 2.4 percent; ICICI Bank gains 1.4 percent while Tata Motors is up 3.17 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)