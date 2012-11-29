* USD/INR hits 1-week low as local stocks rally on
hopes that the parliament will be able to function and pass key
legislation. The pair is at 55.13/14 after hitting a low of
55.10, versus 55.45/46 close on Tuesday.
* India's parliament will hold a non-binding vote on one of the
government's flagship economic reforms, allowing foreign direct
investment in supermarkets, the Speaker said on Thursday.
* Local stocks rise 1.3 percent helped by the decision on the
vote as well as an upgrade of Indian equities by Goldman Sachs.
* Euro eased versus the dollar on Thursday, but its losses were
limited after comments from U.S. policymakers rekindled hopes
for a deal to avoid a sharp fiscal tightening that could hurt
the global economy.
