* USD/INR hits 1-week low as local stocks rally on hopes that the parliament will be able to function and pass key legislation. The pair is at 55.13/14 after hitting a low of 55.10, versus 55.45/46 close on Tuesday. * India's parliament will hold a non-binding vote on one of the government's flagship economic reforms, allowing foreign direct investment in supermarkets, the Speaker said on Thursday. * Local stocks rise 1.3 percent helped by the decision on the vote as well as an upgrade of Indian equities by Goldman Sachs. * Euro eased versus the dollar on Thursday, but its losses were limited after comments from U.S. policymakers rekindled hopes for a deal to avoid a sharp fiscal tightening that could hurt the global economy.