* The BSE index rises 1.24 percent to 19,074.40, while the NSE index up 1.15 percent at 5,793.15. * Both indexes are heading towards 19-month highs after the Indian government agreed on Thursday to a vote on its decision to let foreign supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step towards ending a deadlock that has paralysed parliament for days. * Goldman Sachs upgraded Indian stocks to 'overweight' from 'market-weight', citing relatively strong growth recovery and inflation moderation ahead. * HDFC up 2.5 percent, ICICI Bank rises 2.2 percent and Tata Motors up 4.6 percent, leading the gains. * Real estate developers are also higher: DLF up 1.9 percent while Unitech higher 5.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)