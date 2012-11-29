* India's overnight cash rates at 8.05/8.10 percent, versus 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday's close with banks continuing to borrow heavily from the central bank's repo window as they have excess SLR bonds to pledge. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 1.02 trillion rupees, remaining above the 1 trillion rupee mark for the eleventh straight session. * Dealers disappointed as central bank has yet to announce an OMO despite the heavy liquidity deficit. * "While the timing remains uncertain as government spending could pick up in early December, we expect the central bank to ease liquidity through OMOs in the next few weeks, especially as liquidity may tighten further in December on seasonal factors," Barclays Capital said in a note on Thursday. * The investment bank expects any such OMO announcement would drive a 5-10 basis point rally in yields. Historically, RBI's open market purchases have been marginally bullish for OIS and neutral for the shape of the curve, it said. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 104.79 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while that in the CBLO market stand at 320.32 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)