* India's overnight cash rates at 8.05/8.10 percent,
versus 8.00/8.10 percent at Tuesday's close with banks
continuing to borrow heavily from the central bank's repo window
as they have excess SLR bonds to pledge.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 1.02 trillion rupees,
remaining above the 1 trillion rupee mark for the eleventh
straight session.
* Dealers disappointed as central bank has yet to announce an
OMO despite the heavy liquidity deficit.
* "While the timing remains uncertain as government spending
could pick up in early December, we expect the central bank to
ease liquidity through OMOs in the next few weeks, especially as
liquidity may tighten further in December on seasonal factors,"
Barclays Capital said in a note on Thursday.
* The investment bank expects any such OMO announcement would
drive a 5-10 basis point rally in yields. Historically, RBI's
open market purchases have been marginally bullish for OIS and
neutral for the shape of the curve, it said.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 104.79 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while that in
the CBLO market stand at 320.32 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 8.00 percent.
