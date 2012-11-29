* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.20 percent, as dealers were disappointed that the central bank has not yet announced an open market operation despite the heavy liquidity deficit. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 1.02 trillion rupees, remaining above the 1 trillion rupee mark for the eleventh straight session. * Traders are awaiting the September-quarter gross domestic product data due to be released at 0530 GMT on Friday, with growth seen slowing to its lowest in nearly a decade for the year ending in March. * India's parliament will hold a non-binding vote on one of the government's flagship economic reforms, allowing foreign direct investment in supermarkets, the Speaker said on Thursday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)