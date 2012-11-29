* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1
basis point at 8.20 percent, as dealers were disappointed that
the central bank has not yet announced an open market operation
despite the heavy liquidity deficit.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 1.02 trillion rupees,
remaining above the 1 trillion rupee mark for the eleventh
straight session.
* Traders are awaiting the September-quarter gross domestic
product data due to be released at 0530 GMT on Friday, with
growth seen slowing to its lowest in nearly a decade for the
year ending in March.
* India's parliament will hold a non-binding vote on one of the
government's flagship economic reforms, allowing foreign direct
investment in supermarkets, the Speaker said on Thursday.
