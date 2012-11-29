Nov 29Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Thursday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 02
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 25
Total Vessles 31
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) Sather Oexim Timber Logs 21/11 21/11 29/11 nil 6,804 nil 329
2) Lourdes Ancheril FO 29/11 29/11 ---- nil TOCOM nil 2,000
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Darya Jaan Kinship Cement nil 9,300 nil 10/11 ---
2) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 29/11 29/11
3) Pecos GAC Crude oil nil 140,000 nil 29/11 ---
4) KY Venus Samudra Methanol 10,000 nil nil 29/11 29/11
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Jag Prachi Atlantic FO 8,000 nil nil 30/11
2) Jindal Kamakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 30/11
3) Jag Pushpa Atlantic HSD 19,000 nil nil 30/11
4) Caravel Pride Caravel Imp/Exp nil nil 231/260 01/12
5) Sea Bright Evergreen Imp/Exp nil nil 286/350 01/12
6) Indira Gandhi Jairam Imp/Exp nil nil 600/800 01/12
7) Inalco Brave Orient TimberLog nil 6,870 nil 01/12
8) Bow Santos Pearl Phos Acid nil 9,032 nil 03/12
9) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 03/12
10) Azamara Journey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 03/12
11) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 03/12
12) SCA Chennai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 03/12
13) Seven Seas VoyagerJ M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 04/12
14) Seabourne Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 04/12
15) Jindal Tara Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 05/12
16) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 06/12
17) OEL Kutch Relay Imp/Exp nil nil nil 06/12
18) CMA CGM Turqious CMA CGM Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 06/12
19) M V Marsus Kinship Gen Cargo nil 44 nil 07/12
20) Jindal Meenakshi Sujan Imp/Exp nil nil 150/150 07/12
21) Clipper Odyssey J M Baxi Cruise nil nil nil 08/12
22) Maersk Avon Maersk Imp/Exp nil nil 550/550 10/12
23) OEL Kochi Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 250/250 13/12
24) OEL Dubai Relay Imp/Exp nil nil 400/430 13/12
25) Fesco Lyinskiy Sorabji Gen Cargo nil 27 nil 17/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL