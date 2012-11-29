The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday. Summary Total vessels 15 Vessels working and berthed 13 Vessels waiting 02 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- Aysan, Thursday -- Atlantic Queen, Wednesday -- Captain Kattelman, Tuesday -- Msc Sena, Tuesday -- Nedlloyd Europa, Wednesday -- Apl Srilanka, Tuesday -- Lexa Maersk, Wednesday -- Iver Exact, Tuesday -- Darya Shaan, Saturday -- HAMMONIA AFRICAN, Thursday -- AS CARINTHIA, Wednesday -- MAERSK CAROLINA, Thursday -- MAERSK CAROLINA, Thursday -- NORTHERN RELIANCE, Thursday -- IVER EXACT, Tuesday -- OSV POORNA, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- Aysan, Thursday -- Atlantic Queen, Wednesday -- Nedlloyd Europa, Wednesday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo ----------------------------------------------------------- 1) Captain Kattelman 27/11 29/11 Containers 2) Msc Sena 27/11 29/11 Containers 3) Nedlloyd Europa 28/11 29/11 Containers 4) Apl Srilanka 27/11 29/11 Containers 5) Lexa Maersk 28/11 28/11 Containers 6) Iver Exact 27/11 29/11 EDI OIL 7) Darya Shaan 24/11 28/11 Cement 8) HAMMONIA AFRICAN 29/11 30/11 Containers 9) AS CARINTHIA 28/11 29/11 Containers 10) MAERSK CAROLINA 29/11 29/11 Containers 11) NORTHERN RELIANCE 29/11 30/11 Containers 12) IVER EXACT 27/11 29/11 EDIBLE OIL 13) OSV POORNA 29/11 29/11 BR.BULK Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1) WAN HAI 501 29/11 Containers 2) AYSAN 27/11 Containers NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL