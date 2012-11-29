The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed
Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Thursday.
Summary Total vessels 15
Vessels working and berthed 13
Vessels waiting 02
Latest Vessels berthed
------------------
-- Aysan, Thursday
-- Atlantic Queen, Wednesday
-- Captain Kattelman, Tuesday
-- Msc Sena, Tuesday
-- Nedlloyd Europa, Wednesday
-- Apl Srilanka, Tuesday
-- Lexa Maersk, Wednesday
-- Iver Exact, Tuesday
-- Darya Shaan, Saturday
-- HAMMONIA AFRICAN, Thursday
-- AS CARINTHIA, Wednesday
-- MAERSK CAROLINA, Thursday
-- NORTHERN RELIANCE, Thursday
-- OSV POORNA, Thursday
Following Vessels completed loading/unloading
----------------------------------------------
-- Aysan, Thursday
-- Atlantic Queen, Wednesday
-- Nedlloyd Europa, Wednesday
VESSELS IN PORT
---------------
Vessel name Berthed Estimate
Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo
-----------------------------------------------------------
1) Captain Kattelman 27/11 29/11 Containers
2) Msc Sena 27/11 29/11 Containers
3) Nedlloyd Europa 28/11 29/11 Containers
4) Apl Srilanka 27/11 29/11 Containers
5) Lexa Maersk 28/11 28/11 Containers
6) Iver Exact 27/11 29/11 EDI OIL
7) Darya Shaan 24/11 28/11 Cement
8) HAMMONIA AFRICAN 29/11 30/11 Containers
9) AS CARINTHIA 28/11 29/11 Containers
10) MAERSK CAROLINA 29/11 29/11 Containers
11) NORTHERN RELIANCE 29/11 30/11 Containers
12) IVER EXACT 27/11 29/11 EDIBLE OIL
13) OSV POORNA 29/11 29/11 BR.BULK
Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn
-------------------------------------------------------
1) WAN HAI 501 29/11 Containers
2) AYSAN 27/11 Containers
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel;
C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium
Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil;
I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric
Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum
Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid
Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel
Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate;
DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed;
EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid
distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split
Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed;
TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed
Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL
BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL
:C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL