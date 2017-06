* USD/INR on course to posting its biggest single day loss in over two months, down 1 percent. Pair at 54.82/83 after falling to 54.76, its lowest since Nov. 15, from 55.45/46 close on Tuesday. * Local stocks close at 19-month highs on hopes the government will pass the vote on retail FDI and ensure passage of key reforms. * Goldman Sachs upgraded Indian equities to 'overweight' from 'market-weight'. * Dealers say September quarter GDP will be watched with the economy having expanded near its slowest pace in three years, a Reuters poll showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)