November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Teliasonera AB
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date December 5, 2042
Coupon 4.375 pct
Issue price 98.997
Reoffer price 98.997
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 7, 2042
UKT
Payment Date December 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays. Deutsche Bank & RBS
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Force Majeure Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN
programme
ISIN XS0861990173
