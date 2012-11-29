Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perpetual bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 6.625 pct

Issue price Par

Payment Date December 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, SG CIB, Standard Chartered

& UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Callable on 11 June 2018 and any reset date thereafter

ISIN XS0813929782

