Nov 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower SABMiller Holdings Inc
Guarantor SABMiller plc
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2020
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.392
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 109.8bp
Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date December 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Santander GBM &
Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Irish S.E.
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0862091955
