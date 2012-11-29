November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fondo de Amortizacion del Deficit Electrico
(FADE)
Guarantor Kingdom Of Spain
Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.665
Yield 4.12 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Interpolated mid-yield level of the
October SPGB & January 2016 SPGB
Payment Date December 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB &
SGBM
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
