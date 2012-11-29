November 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bilfinger SE

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 07, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.892

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 163.5bp

over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR

Payment Date December 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Unicredit

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1R0TU2

