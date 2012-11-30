* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.37 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.65 percent. * Asian shares edged up on Friday on expectations a deal will eventually be reached to avoid a U.S. fiscal crisis, but investors wary about taking big positions before the year-end likely to take profits on rises and buy on dips. * Foreign investors bought 15.80 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 8.96 billion rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 1.75 percent. * The Indian government bowed to intense opposition pressure and agreed on Thursday to a vote on its decision to let foreign supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step towards ending a deadlock that has paralysed parliament for days. * Traders awaiting September-quarter gross domestic product data, due to be released at 0530 GMT on Friday, with growth seen slowing to its lowest in nearly a decade for the year ending in March. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)