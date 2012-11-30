* USD/INR seen opening softer versus its previous close of 54.8350/8450, as global risk sentiments are holding up. * Asian currencies mostly positive to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will watch the domestic share market for direction during the day. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.37 percent, suggesting a positive start to the local market. * The pair is seen opening around 54.60 levels and moving in a 54.40 to 54.85 range, dealers said. * Traders will focus on the details of the July-September GDP data set to be released at 0530 GMT. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.09 percent. * The euro held below a one-month high against the dollar on Friday as the market worried about the prospects for a budget deal seen as essential to preventing the U.S. economy from slipping back into recession next year. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)