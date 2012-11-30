* India's benchmark bond yield is seen dropping as much as 5 basis points in early trade as traders cheer the central bank's plan to purchase debt, providing much-needed liquidity relief. * The 10-year bond yield closed up 2 basis points at 8.21 pct on Thursday. * After market hours, the Reserve Bank of India said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees of federal government bonds on Dec. 4 through open market operations. * Cash squeeze in the banking system has remained above the one trillion rupee level for eleven straight sessions as on Thursday. * The choice of papers like the 8.19 percent 2020 and 8.15 percent 2022, which are liquid and on-the-run bonds, makes the OMOs much more likely to be successful, Nomura said in a note. * Traders are awaiting the September-quarter gross domestic product data due to be released at 0530 GMT, with growth seen slowing to its lowest in nearly a decade for the year ending in March. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)