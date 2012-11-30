* USD/INR falls to a 3-week low helped by global risk-on sentiment. Pair at 54.37/40 as against 54.8350/8450 last close. It fell to 54.35 in trade, a level last seen Nov. 9. * Local stocks are likely to see gains tracking regional equities. * Asian currencies mostly positive to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will focus on the details of the July-September GDP data set to be released at 0530 GMT. GDP growth likely hovered near a three-year low in the last quarter, a Reuters poll showed. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies down 0.04 percent. * The euro held below a one-month high against the dollar on Friday as the market worried about the prospects for a budget deal seen as essential to preventing the U.S. economy from slipping back into recession next year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)