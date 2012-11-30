* The BSE index rises 0.35 percent to 19,235.78, while the NSE index up 0.3 percent at 5,842.60. * The BSE index touched an intraday high of 19,323.52, is at its highest level since April 28 2011. * Asian shares rose to a nine-month peak on Friday, helped by firmer global equities overnight, but flows were largely dictated by month- and year-end position-squaring, with investors taking profits on the rises and buying on dips. * Investors are now confident that the government is in a position from where key reforms can pass through in the winter session of the parliament. Foreign funds net bought shares worth 15.80 billion rupees on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 1.75 percent. * Indian banks have seen a pick-up in demand for credit since the beginning of the festive season in October, and are confident of meeting the central bank's projection for the fiscal year ending in March 2013. * ICICI Bank rose 1.5 percent, State Bank of India rises 1.5 percent, while mortgage lender HDFC gains 2.3 percent. * Suzlon Energy Ltd shares up 8 percent, adding 20.1 in last two trading session, after sources told Reuters that lenders have agreed to restructure about 110 billion rupees ($1.97 billion) of its debt. * Traders awaiting September-quarter gross domestic product data, due to be released at 0530 GMT on Friday, with growth seen slowing to its lowest in nearly a decade for the year ending in March. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)