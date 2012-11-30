BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in drugmaker Cipla rise 1.4 percent after Cipla Medpro won a share in South Africa's $667 million contract, as it supplies the bulk of Cipla Medpro's drugs. * Dealers say the company may garner revenues of $30-40 million from Cipla Medpro's contract. * South Africa on Thursday awarded a $667 million contract to supply life-prolonging HIV medicine to 12 international and domestic firms, including Cipla Medpro, to deal with its biggest health problem. * Cipla also plans to offer $215 million for a majority stake in South Africa's Cipla Medpro to strengthen its presence in Africa's fast-growing market for cheap, generic versions of branded drugs. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.