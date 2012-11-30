BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares in Idea Cellular fall 3.2 percent on profit-taking after rising 16.12 percent in November as of Thursday's close versus a gain of 3.6 percent in the NSE index . * Dealers say the reduction in regulatory uncertainty after lower-than-expected receipts in the 2G auction helped the stock gain in November but it's priced in. * UBS said in a report on Thursday that as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) September quarter revenue report, Idea lost market share in all circles. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.