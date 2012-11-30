* Shares in Idea Cellular fall 3.2 percent on profit-taking after rising 16.12 percent in November as of Thursday's close versus a gain of 3.6 percent in the NSE index . * Dealers say the reduction in regulatory uncertainty after lower-than-expected receipts in the 2G auction helped the stock gain in November but it's priced in. * UBS said in a report on Thursday that as per the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) September quarter revenue report, Idea lost market share in all circles. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)