* The BSE index up 0.73 percent at 19,310.68, and the NSE index up 0.65 percent at 5,862.35, extending gains, after weak GDP data raised hopes for some monetary easing at the next central bank meeting on Dec. 18. * The Indian economy extended its long slump in the quarter ending in September, with a lower-than-expected growth at 5.3 percent, keeping it on track for its worst year in a decade. * Market participants say growth will recover in the second half of the year, helped by improved global environment and policy action by the government. * Both State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank gain 2.1 percent, with both banks having substantial farm loan exposure, after data showed farming output has grown 1.2 percent in the Sept quarter. * Other blue-chip stocks that gained: Reliance Industries shares up 1.15 percent, while ONGC rises 3.4 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)