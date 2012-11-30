* India's three-day cash rates flat at 8.05/8.10 percent, same as Thursday's close for overnight rates, with banks already covered for reserves reporting on Friday. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 548 billion rupees in the first liquidity auction. Banks' borrowing has remained above the 1 trillion rupee mark for eleven straight sessions till Thursday. * RBI announces open market operations of up to 120 billion rupees on Tuesday, including the benchmark 10-year bond. * Nomura expects 800 billion rupees of OMOs in the fiscal second half. The 7-15 year part of the bond curve will likely outperform the rest of the curve and continue to expect OMOs to be concentrated in this part of the curve. * The investment bank estimates the total system liquidity deficit, which includes banking system deficit and government cash surplus, close to 700 billion rupees, with the banking system deficit above 1 trillion rupees. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 138.35 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while that in the CBLO market stand at 174.21 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.76 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)