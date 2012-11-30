* India's three-day cash rates flat at 8.05/8.10
percent, same as Thursday's close for overnight rates, with
banks already covered for reserves reporting on Friday.
* Banks' borrowing from the repo window at 548 billion rupees in
the first liquidity auction. Banks' borrowing has remained above
the 1 trillion rupee mark for eleven straight sessions till
Thursday.
* RBI announces open market operations of up to 120 billion
rupees on Tuesday, including the benchmark 10-year bond.
* Nomura expects 800 billion rupees of OMOs in the fiscal second
half. The 7-15 year part of the bond curve will likely
outperform the rest of the curve and continue to expect OMOs to
be concentrated in this part of the curve.
* The investment bank estimates the total system liquidity
deficit, which includes banking system deficit and government
cash surplus, close to 700 billion rupees, with the banking
system deficit above 1 trillion rupees.
* Total volumes in the call money market stand at 138.35 billion
rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent, while that in
the CBLO market stand at 174.21 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 7.76 percent.
