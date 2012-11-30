Nov 30Port conditions of Tuticorin as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 09
Waiting Vessels 04
Expected Vessels 17
Total Vessles 30
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) ALLCARGO ARATHI STDSA C.Mate 29/11 ---- ---- 920 nil nil 5,080
2) OKTEM AKSOY STSHS Cu.Con 28/11 ---- ---- nil 33,803 nil 3,000
3) META STVSP MOP 29/11 ---- ---- nil 677 nil 15,073
4) TAN BINH 24 STAMJ L.Stone 30/11 ---- ---- nil ---- nil
5) CHEMICAL ARROW STRAS C.S.Lye 30/11 ---- ---- ---- nil nil
6) SYNNOVE KNUTSEN STAMJ S.Acid 27/11 ---- ---- 9,629 nil nil 6,871
7) KIEL ATIC F.Oil 28/11 ---- ---- nil 3,938 nil 1,807
8) CHENNAI SELVAM STPSL T.Coal 28/11 ---- ---- nil 21,368 nil 27,855
9) CHENNAI JAYAM STPSL T.Coal 28/11 ---- ---- nil 22,645 nil 18,309
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) MV NAVIOS SVSIL T.Coal nil 50,502 nil 27/11 ---
2) MV BONTHI II SVHRC Gen. Cargo 3,700 nil nil 28/11 ---
3) MT GEM OF DAHEJ SVNRQ Sul Acid 9,400 nil nil 28/11 ---
4) MV TIGER PEARL TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 29/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) MV MUTHA SVAMA Gen. Cargo 2,250 EXPORT nil 30/11
2) MT UBT OCEAN SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 3,000 nil 30/11
3) MT GAGASAN SVNRQ Palm Oil nil 7,000 nil 30/11
4) MT GAS TEXIANA SVNRQ Vcm nil 4,201 nil 01/12
5) MV ST JOHN GLORY TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/12
6) MT LPG C COUR SVNRQ Lpg nil 6,500 nil 01/12
7) MV ANNE SVACO I.Coal nil 55,000 nil 01/12
8) MV DENSA PANTHER SVSPL I.Coal nil 45,003 nil 01/12
9) MV ROCHESTER SVVLR Rock Phos. nil 35,200 nil 01/12
10) MV OEL KOCHI TCT CNTR nil nil n.a. 01/12
11) MV DA CUI YUN SVPSL Rock Phos. nil 25,294 nil 01/12
12) MV THARINEE NAREE SVSJF Logs nil 17,055 nil 02/12
13) MV RAINA SVSHA Gen. Cargo 1,600 nil nil 02/12
14) MT PRUDENT SVNRQ Diesel nil 5,998 nil 03/12
15) MV BBC NAPLES SVPSC Machinaries nil 37 nil 03/12
16) MV ARCADIA SVVLR Rock Phos. nil 48,350 nil 04/12
17) MV M V POS VICTORYSVPSL Cu.Concen. nil 11,669 nil 06/12
NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material;
CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;
HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;
P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified
Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl
Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil;
CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm
Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed
soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear
Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL.