* The Indian rupee's fortunes will be closely linked with the
vote on FDI in multi-brand retail in parliament next week. The
ruling Congress-led alliance is expected to muster a majority in
the lower house, but faces a tougher challenge in the upper
house.
* The vote is non-binding but any loss will sharply reduce the
government's ability to carry forward with further bold reforms
and hurt the rupee's fortunes.
* State-run bank dealer tips USD/INR in 54.10-54.90 band next
week.
* Bond markets will be closely watching how much of paper and at
what cutoffs the central bank buys at the OMO on Tuesday. The
RBI has said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds,
including the benchmark 10-year paper.
* India to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds next week.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH:
Sat: RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, PM Economic Advisory Council
Chairman C. Rangarajan at IGIDR event in Mumbai.
Mon: India Manufacturing PMI for November.
Wed: India Services PMI for November.
Reserve Money data.
Thurs: RBI board meet in Kolkata, likely followed by press
briefing.
3-day International tax conference begins in Mumbai.
Fri: RBI to release forex, bank lending data.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com /
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)