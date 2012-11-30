* The Indian rupee's fortunes will be closely linked with the vote on FDI in multi-brand retail in parliament next week. The ruling Congress-led alliance is expected to muster a majority in the lower house, but faces a tougher challenge in the upper house. * The vote is non-binding but any loss will sharply reduce the government's ability to carry forward with further bold reforms and hurt the rupee's fortunes. * State-run bank dealer tips USD/INR in 54.10-54.90 band next week. * Bond markets will be closely watching how much of paper and at what cutoffs the central bank buys at the OMO on Tuesday. The RBI has said it will buy up to 120 billion rupees of bonds, including the benchmark 10-year paper. * India to sell 120 billion rupees of bonds next week. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Sat: RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao, PM Economic Advisory Council Chairman C. Rangarajan at IGIDR event in Mumbai. Mon: India Manufacturing PMI for November. Wed: India Services PMI for November. Reserve Money data. Thurs: RBI board meet in Kolkata, likely followed by press briefing. 3-day International tax conference begins in Mumbai. Fri: RBI to release forex, bank lending data. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)