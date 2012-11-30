* USD/INR off lows hit earlier in session as month-end demand from oil companies and gold importers support, say dealers. * Pair at 54.50/52 after falling to 54.35, a level last seen on Nov. 9. It last closed at 54.8350/8450. * USD/INR lost some gains after in-line GDP data, which reinforced a weak economy and hopes of monetary easing by the central bank as early as the December review. * The euro rose to a seven-month high against the yen on Friday, with traders citing month-end demand to buy euros from Japanese importers. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com;+91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)