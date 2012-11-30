* Indian stocks will closely track the vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail in the parliament and manufacturing PMI for November next week. * The ruling Congress party-led alliance is expected to muster a majority in the lower house, but faces a tougher challenge in the upper house of the parliament. * Dealers say Indian stocks may extend gains after a brief consolidation if the vote goes in favour of the government. * India's Manufacturing PMI for November is also a key data to watch in the context of rising rate-cut expectations ahead of the RBI policy review on Dec. 18. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Sat: RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao and PM's Economic Advisory Council Chairman C. Rangarajan at IGIDR event in Mumbai. Mon: India Manufacturing PMI for November. Wed: India Services PMI for November. Reserve Money data. Thurs: RBI board meet in Kolkata, likely followed by press briefing. Three-day International tax conference begins in Mumbai Fri: RBI to release forex, bank lending data. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)