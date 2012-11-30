Nov 30Port conditions of Mangalore as of Friday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 07
Waiting Vessels 09
Expected Vessels 13
Total Vessles 29
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HARBOUR FASHION SW CPO 29/11 29/11 01/12 nil 6,204 nil 9,796
2) DAWEI DIX TIMBER 25/11 26/11 30/11 nil1290Pcs nil581 Pcs
3) TILOS ATL LPG 17/11 28/11 01/12 nil 3,915 nil 6,300
4) SWARNA GANGA JMB CRUDE 30/11 30/11 01/12 nil nil 50,000
5) USMA ATL ATF 28/11 29/11 30/11 27,500 nil nil 14,500
6) JAG PREETI ATL FO 29/11 30/11 01/12 nil nil 5,600
7) WEL PROFIT JMB COAL 29/11 29/11 02/12 nil 26,872 nil 52,028
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) OLYMPIC SPONCER IOS CRUDE nil 80,000 nil 11/11 ---
2) ERNEST N ADSTEAM LPG nil 32,000 nil 22/11 ---
3) ANNAPURNA ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 22/11 ---
4) MORNING HARUKA IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
5) DESH RAKSHAK IOS FO 88,000 nil nil 24/11 ---
6) NEW HORIZON IOS FO 80,000 nil nil 25/11 ---
7) SEA HORSE ATL CRUDE nil 90,000 nil 25/11 ---
8) NANGA PARBAT ATL LPG nil 13,000 nil 28/11 ---
9) DESH MAHIMA JMB CRUDE nil 97,535 nil 30/11 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) ATLANTIC QUEEN IOS CSFO nil 6,000 nil 30/11
2) CHALLENGE PEAK IOS LAN 35,000 nil nil 30/11
3) LOURDS ATL FO nil 3,300 nil 01/12
4) ANDRES K MS COAL nil 78,967 nil 01/12
5) DONOU SW LPG nil 4,000 nil 02/12
6) FENG HAI JMB CPO/CPKO nil 10,750 nil 03/12
7) TIGER MANGO BTL BOXES nil nil nil 03/12
8) ROYAL PARIDOT JMC M-XYLINE nil 10,000 nil 03/12
9) FESCO STAVROPOL INFINITY COAL nil 28,800 nil 03/12
10) GENIE JMB CRUDE nil 82,960 nil 04/12
11) BOW SANTOS ML PH.ACID nil 10,022 nil 05/12
12) DOUBLE PROVIDENCE MS COAL nil 85,000 nil 06/12
13) CAPE KOSOS JMB COAL nil 71,950 nil 09/12
NOTE:-
-----
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of
Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride onomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile;
ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene;
MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized
Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene
Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TOCOM: to Commence;
CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): UnitsTBT: To berth today;WIND
MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B
POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL
:C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL