Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date December 05, 2017
Coupon 0.87 pct
Yield 0.875 pct
Payment Date December 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BRL0278
