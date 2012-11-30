November 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Telenor ASA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date December 06, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 99.099
Reoffer price 99.099
Yield 2.714 pct
Spread 83 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date December 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, ING Bank, Morgan Stanley &
Nordea Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
