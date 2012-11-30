November 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower Rabobank Nederland

Issue Amount 350 million Renminbi

Maturity Date September 20, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.331

Payment Date December 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Netherlands

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Renminbi When fungible

Temporary ISIN XS0862323754

Permanent ISIN XS0831025431

Data supplied by International Insider.