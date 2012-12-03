* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.1 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.29 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Monday as further signs of a stabilising Chinese economy boosted sentiment, but stagnant U.S. budget talks which threaten to derail the world's largest economy kept investors cautious and capped prices. * Foreign investors bought 16.11 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 7.98 billion rupees on Friday, when the BSE index rose 0.88 percent. * Two key regional allies of India's Congress party, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) will hold separate meetings in Delhi on Monday ahead of a vote in parliament on supermarket reform which is expected to be held on Wednesday. * India's stuttering economic reform programme faces a key parliamentary test this week on whether to let foreign supermarket chains such as Wal-Mart Stores set up shop, in a vote that could pave the way for further measures to revive the economy. * Also on watch, India's manufacturing PMI for November at 0500 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)