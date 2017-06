* USD/INR likely to fall for a fourth session on euro, regional stock gains. Pair closed at 54.26/27 on Friday. * The euro rose to a six-week high against the dollar on Monday, after upbeat data on Chinese manufacturing helped trigger stop-loss buying of the common currency. * Key meetings of Congress allies will be watched for stance on parliament vote on FDI in retail. * The Indian government will raise the limit on foreign investments in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, said a finance ministry official. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)