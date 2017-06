* USD/INR edges up to 54.36/37 versus its previous close of 54.26/27 as oil firms buy the greenback. Oil companies are the largest buyers of dollars in the domestic currency market. * Some traders also cite possible arbitrage gap between the offshore non-deliverable forwards market and the onshore forwards in opening trade, leading to a rise in the onshore rates, but the view was not universal. * Domestic shares trading largely flat in opening trade. * Euro rises to six-week highs against the dollar after upbeat Chinese manufacturing data helps trigger stop-loss buying of the common currency. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)