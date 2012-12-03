* India's benchmark bond yield drops 2 basis
points to 8.16 percent.
* Dealers say likely move to hike foreign fund limit in
government debt by $5 billion, RBI governor's comments on
tolerance for higher normal level of inflation adding to gains.
* The Indian government will raise the limit on foreign
investments in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion
each, said a finance ministry official who declined to be named,
in a move intended to attract more funds into the country.
* Dealers also cite comments by RBI Governor Subbarao over
weekend about the possibility of a higher tolerance level for
inflation.
* "I am not saying definitively that we will change the
numbers but we will certainly revisit our strategy in the light
of what you said," Subbarao told former Governor Reddy in
response to whether the RBI's medium-term inflation target
should be raised above 5 percent.
* Dealers also bullish about RBI's move to buy 120 billion
rupees of bonds on Tuesday.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807201; Reuters
Messaging: subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)