* India's benchmark bond yield drops 2 basis points to 8.16 percent. * Dealers say likely move to hike foreign fund limit in government debt by $5 billion, RBI governor's comments on tolerance for higher normal level of inflation adding to gains. * The Indian government will raise the limit on foreign investments in government and corporate bonds by $5 billion each, said a finance ministry official who declined to be named, in a move intended to attract more funds into the country. * Dealers also cite comments by RBI Governor Subbarao over weekend about the possibility of a higher tolerance level for inflation. * "I am not saying definitively that we will change the numbers but we will certainly revisit our strategy in the light of what you said," Subbarao told former Governor Reddy in response to whether the RBI's medium-term inflation target should be raised above 5 percent. * Dealers also bullish about RBI's move to buy 120 billion rupees of bonds on Tuesday.