* The BSE index rises 0.32 percent to 19,402.38, while the NSE index up 0.24 percent at 5,894. * Asian shares and the euro rose on Monday as further signs of a stabilising Chinese economy boosted investor risk appetite, offsetting worries that stagnant U.S. budget talks could threaten to derail the world's largest economy. * Bank shares like ICICI Bank gain after weak GDP data raised hopes of some monetary easing at the next central bank meeting on Dec. 18. * ICICI Bank gains 0.6 percent while State Bank of India is up 1.2 percent. * Traders closely tracking the vote on foreign investment in multi-brand retail in parliament and manufacturing PMI for November for further direction. * Morgan Stanley raised India's FY13 GDP growth forecast to 5.4 percent from 5.1 percent, citing better-than-expected GDP growth for the September quarter and also the stabilization in non-agriculture growth indicators. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.reuters.com@reuters.net)